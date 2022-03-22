USDA cites Fort Valley State University for falsifying records to bring stray cats into research facility

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited Fort Valley State University again, this time it’s for falsifying records.

An inspection report from the USDA in January shows that the Department of Veterinary Science misrepresented how it acquired several animals for its research facility. According to the report, 3 kittens– squash, pumpkin, and midnight– were found at a student’s workplace and brought to the facility. Another cat, Shadow, was found as a stray kitten near an employee’s home before being taken to the facility at FVSU.

Forms were filled out at FVSU that certified that the cats were born and raised on the donor’s premises, even though the facility knew the true origins of the cats. The documents were corrected at the time of the inspection.

41NBC has reached out to the office of the president at FVSU, but has not gotten an official response yet.