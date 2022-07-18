US Rep. Hice subpoenaed in Georgia election investigation

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jody Hice has been subpoenaed to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Hice’s lawyer said in a court filing that the subpoena orders the Republican congressman from Georgia to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday. That filing seeks to have the matter heard in federal court rather than in a state superior court.

Hice was one of several GOP lawmakers who attended a December 2020 meeting at the White House in which Trump allies discussed various ways to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral win.