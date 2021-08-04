US blocks seafood from Fiji ship accused of enslaving crew

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has ordered a halt to seafood imports from a tuna fishing vessel based in the Pacific Island nation of Fiji that is accused of enslaving crew members.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to remove goods linked to forced labor from the United States.

Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday added the Hangton No. 112 to a growing number of Asian ships on an import blacklist for abusing vulnerable migrant workers at sea. The agency determined there was credible evidence that the crew was subjected to conditions defined as forced labor under international standards.