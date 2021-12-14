Upgrades approved for new shopping plaza in north Macon

The new shopping plaza looks to bring a new bank, a Dunkin' Donuts, and a few other restaurants or retail spots.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After more than a year of planning for a shopping plaza along Bass Road in north Macon, builders and investors brought their ideas before Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning again.

The project, planned for the 1400 block of Bass Road, was first approved in 2019. After a year of clearing land and putting in water lines, Cleve Cunningham and King Kemper wanted their ideas a little more concrete.

“That would be the ideal set up there,” Kemper said. “I could see that as a dental office or some other kind of light retail.”

However, neighbor Corrie Land wasn’t having any of it.

“You’re talking about speakers being pointed out that way,” she said. “And speakers being pointed at the cars, but is there any way that can be flipped to the other side of the building?”

“I grew up on Bass Road and have seen a lot of changes,” Land explained. “It was named after my great-great grandfather, and the traffic has just gotten so bad, and they just keep adding more and more retail business.”

After opposing the project four times, she hopes a compromise was reached to build an eight-foot brick wall to block out street lights and road noise.

“I wanted them to make sure they kept the noise barrier and litter barrier that they said they were going to put up,” she said. “Plus not letting a drive-thru hamburger place, or even the Dunkin’ Donuts, that the drive-thru will not let out at our property line.”

Cunningham & Company Engineers say the Dunkin’ Donuts contract was set to be signed Monday. With the approval of the new additions to the project, the company hopes to start building soon.