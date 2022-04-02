Updates to Bibb County Jail coming along

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Updates to the Bibb County Jail are happening slowly but surely.

We got a chance Friday to look at the C-Block of the jail. The lower level is still under construction, but the upper level is fully renovated.

According to Captain Shermaine Jones with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, those updates include safety mechanism like metal plates installed on the cell doors. Captain Jones says they help keep inmates from tampering with the locks.

“Making sure the inmates can’t stick their hands outside the cell,” he said. “Or try to use a shirt or jumpsuit to tie any type of contraption preventing the locking mechanism from working.”

There’s also a fresh coat of paint and brighter lights in the updated cells. Captain Jones says the sheriff’s office also hired 70 part-time deputies to work in the jail from the Department of Corrections. Some have even gone full-time.

He says everything they’re doing makes the jail much safer.

“It gives the deputies already here the idea and understanding that we do care,” he said. “We do want them to feel safe, we do want them to have enough man power to conduct their day-to-day business. Adding lights, adding different security features, it gives the inmates and the deputies the understanding that we care about safety on both sides.

Chief Michael Scarbary told us on March 23 that while the updates are helpful, they’re only a temporary solution.

“Renovating these new jail cell doors is working,” he said. “And I think we’re doing what we need to do for the time now to keep this jail safe, but I think down the road, there’s going to need to be talk about a new jail at some point.”

Captain Jones says in addition to the jail updates, the Department of Corrections has come in to help with training jailers.

“It helps the new deputies coming in understand different safety factors and proper ways to do things, different techniques they can use to deal with certain inmates,” he said.

Construction crews will work block by block until the updates are done. Chief Michael Scarbary told us previously that all work should be done by June.