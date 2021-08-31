UPDATE: Woman wanted for debit card theft and fraud in Bibb County

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the second suspect and say she is no longer a person of interest. The new release also says that the first suspect has been identified as 23 year-old Amberia Magnolia Sears, and that warrants have been issued for her arrest.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Sears is asked to contact Investigator Sgt. Jean Lebeuf at (478) 803-2560, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to Financial card theft and fraud incidents earlier in August.

According to the release, it was reported that these two suspects used stolen debit cards to make fraudulent purchases at the Macon Mall, Shoppes at River Crossing, and other places.

Video surveillance pictures show that the first suspect is a heavy set black woman wearing a light colored Nike t-shirt, a blue and white bonnet hair covering, a light blue face mask, and black pants. The second suspect is described as a black woman with dark hair, wearing a black halter top shirt, blue and white tights, royal blue socks, and black Nike slides.

This incident is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact investigator Sgt. Jean Lebeuf at (478) 803-2560, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.