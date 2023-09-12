UPDATE: Washington County incident ‘resolved without injury to anyone’

UPDATE (8 p.m.) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the incident has been resolved without injuries.

“The suspect is currently in Sheriff’s Office custody,” a Facebook update read. “All residents are safe to return home and into the subdivision as needed.”

Sheriff Joel Cochran thanked Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division, Washington County EMS and the Sandersville Fire Department for helping resolve the matter safely.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and state law enforcement agencies are on scene at an active incident in Fox Fire Subdivision, located off Highway 88.

“The incident is contained to one residence and there is no suspect at large,” a sheriff’s office Facebook post stated. “There is a heavy presence of law enforcement in the area.”

Residents of Fox Fire subdivision are being advised to stay in their homes.

“Please avoid the area, and if you live in a residence in the subdivision please remain in your homes,” the post continued.

The sheriff’s office says Sheriff Cochran will provide updates “as the situation warrants.”