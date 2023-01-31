UPDATE: GBI identifies man taken into custody after Warner Robins standoff

Photo: Georgia Bureau of Investigation

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting.

A GBI news release identified the suspect as 32-year-old Renaldo Rashad Smith and said he’s currently in stable condition at Atrium Health Navicent with non-life threatening injuries.

The GBI says this is the 12th officer-involved shooting it’s been requested to investigate in 2023.

UPDATE: Units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive Tuesday.

It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. Police say that after negotiations failed and the suspect grew increasingly agitated, a SWAT team was forced to use CS gas, or tear gas, to end the standoff.The suspect fired shots again, and police fired back.

The suspect sustained injuries to his arm and was taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to a press release Warner Robins officers were assisting the Middle Georgia Fugitive Task force this (Tuesday) morning at 209 Somerset Drive around 7:30AM when they were fired upon by someone in the home.

Law enforcement is currently involved in a standoff at the home. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

41NBC has a crew enroute to the scene, stay with us for updates as they become available.