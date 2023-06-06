UPDATE: Three people hospitalized after Forsyth graduation party shooting

Gunshots were reported around Milledge Circle early Sunday morning.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The community of Forsyth is looking for answers after a weekend celebration left three people in the hospital.

Investigators with the Forsyth Police Department are working to solve a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to gunshots reported in the area of Milledge Circle in Forsyth where a graduation party was being held. That’s where they found three victims between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.

According to Sergeant Terrence Thomas, this is the first shooting of the year in Forsyth.

“Situations like this don’t occur here in Monroe County,” said Sgt. Terrence. “And what we’re just trying to do is to see if we can do everything to find the individuals that caused this and bring them to justice.”

Witnesses say shots were fired from two vehicles. One was a yellow Dodge Charger, and the other was not identified. Investigators found shell casings in the road at the scene.

One of the victims was DJ Walton, a football player and senior at Mary Persons High School. The other was 18 year old Carlos Griffin of Macon.

They were taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. The third victim was taken to Wellstar Sylvan Grove Medical in Jackson, but has not been identified.

“When you’re having these parties out here, just be aware of your surroundings,” Sgt. Terrence said. “If you notice anyone out there that’s acting strange or whatever, give us a call.”

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any tips in the case, please contact the Forsyth Police Department at 478-993-1005.