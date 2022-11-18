UPDATE: Teen who prompted manhunt after Westside gun incident held at gunpoint by homeowner

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that the teenager taken into custody Wednesday was held at gunpoint by a homeowner after prompting a manhunt by multiple agencies that included the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia State Patrol.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody.

The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.

Hardwick is not a Bibb County student and is currently at the Bibb County jail.

Wednesday, two schools were placed on lockdown when a Bibb County Schools Campus Police officer saw a firearm in a vehicle in the carpool line at Westside High School. when the officer went toward the vehicle, a male got out with the gun and ran into the woods nearby. Students who were dismissing from school at the time were ushered back into the building, while Campus Police chased the suspect. Because of unease, the school district moved classes at Westside to online only for Thursday and Friday.

The school district says more charges may be ahead for Hardwick from other law enforcement agencies.