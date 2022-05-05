Update: Naked man attacks woman cutting grass in Lizella

UPDATE (9:10 P.M.): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Lizella on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a man assaulting a woman at a home in the 3700 block of Trophy Place just before 5 p.m. Before deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was shot by the victim’s husband.

When deputies arrived, they found a 25-year-old man in the front yard of the home, naked with gunshot wounds to the chest.

It was reported the 67-year-old woman was cutting her grass when the man tackled her off the lawnmower.

The husband of the victim attempted to pull the suspect off his wife but was also attacked. The suspect then began attacking the female again, and that’s when the husband got his gun and shot the suspect.

The female victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The victim’s husband had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The suspect was taken to the Atrium Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

