UPDATE: Missing baby, teen found safe in north Macon

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the infant, stolen vehicle and juvenile have been located at Days Inn by Wyndham, located at 3950 River Place Drive.

Both the infant and juvenile are unharmed. The infant has been released to his parents.

The stolen vehicle was released to its owner. The juvenile was transported to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. She’s charged with theft by taking: motor vehicle and kidnapping.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER ALERT, Georgia’s LEVIS CALL, at the request of Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

It has been reported that four-month-old Malachi Walker was abducted. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve onesie with navy blue pants and a black jacket. Deputies say he was abducted on Monday, Feb 20th, at 12:12 by Eternity Beamon-Allen a 13-year-old black female who is 5`3 and 150lbs.

They were seen at 5451 Bowman Road in Macon. The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in 2017 Honda Accord silver in color with a tag number of CSW5695. The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Malachi Walker, please contact 9-1-1 or Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.