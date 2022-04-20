UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to Sandersville homicide

35-year-old Santavious Roberts of Sandersville faces multiple charges.

The GBI is leading the homicide investigation for Mandell Damonda McCullough, who was found dead inside his home Saturday April 16th.

UPDATE (April 19) – A man is now in custody in connection to the death of Mandell Damonda McCullough.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says 35-year-old Santavious Louis Roberts, of Sandersville, was arrested Tuesday for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Roberts is now being held in the Washington County Jail.

The GBI says Roberts lived in the home with his mother and McCullough, who were in a relationship.

“The investigation revealed an argument took place between Roberts and McCullough and during the argument, Roberts shot McCullough then left the residence prior to law enforcement arrival,” the release said.

ORIGINAL STORY (April 18):

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We now know the name of a the man who was found dead in a Sandersville home Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the homicide investigation for Mandell Damonda McCullough.

Sandersville Police responded to a home on Gwendolyn Street for a domestic dispute at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. That’s where they found the 54-year-old dead inside the home.

The GBI says he lived at the home, which was still blocked off by crime scene tape Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s Region 12 Office at 478-374-6988 or call Captain Ken Parker with the Sandersville Police Department at (478) 232-2628.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-797-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.