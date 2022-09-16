UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with robbery of north Macon Dollar Tree

A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week.

UPDATE (9/16): A 23-year-old is now in custody in connection to the armed robbery of Dollar Tree on 175 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. this week.



A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Taqwa Suwan Dixon of Macon was identified as one of the suspects involved and warrants were issued for his arrest.

He was located at his home and taken into custody.

Dixon is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond. He’s charged with armed robbery, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that happened Wednesday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 10 o’clock at Dollar Tree, located at 175 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard.

Witnesses told deputies two males, dressed in dark clothing with their faces hidden, entered the store with guns and demanded money from the clerk. They ran after receiving cash, and no one was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.