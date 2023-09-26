UPDATE: Macon woman arrested, charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run

UPDATE (9/26): A Macon woman is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.



A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 28-year-old Erica Latee Buckner surrendered to deputies Tuesday morning.

She’s charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, hit and run duty to stop at or return to scene of accident, homicide by vehicle and probation violation in connection with the death of 67-year-old Freddie Evans.

Buckner is being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY (9/7):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a hit-and-run Thursday night just outside of downtown Macon.

It happened in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive just before 8:30.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year-old man was standing in the center turn lane when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV.

Deputies say the SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe with front end damage, did not stop.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The sheriff’s office says the traffic collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.