UPDATE: Macon man charged with murder in December 2022 shooting death

A 26-year-old Macon man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in December.

UPDATE (8/16/23): A 26-year-old Macon man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting in December.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Jaleel Deshawn Parker is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Deshazo “Destin” Kifian Howard of Macon in December.

Parker was taken into custody at a Northside Drive business just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Parker is being held without bond.

UPDATE (12/22) – Bibb County Sheriff‘s Office Investigators were notified the body of the man has been identified as 23-year-old Deshazo Kifian Howard, also known as Destin, of Macon.

UPDATE (12/12): The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man found dead in the parking lot of Reaves Software on Thomaston Road.

He has brown skin with long braided extensions that come to his waistline. He has long eyelash extensions, a single diamond stud earring in his ear, a nose ring and his toenails are painted French manicured.

He was wearing brown jogging pants and a gray tee-shirt, black slides and two beaded bracelets. He appears to be in his 20’s.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual are asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death in west Macon-Bibb County.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, someone found a shooting victim in the parking lot of an empty business at 6211 Thomaston Road. The call came in to the 911 Center around 9:30 Friday morning.

The individual was found to be fatally wounded by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Stone. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.