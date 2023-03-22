UPDATE: Jones County voters approve continuation of ESPLOST

Jones County held a special election Tuesday for the continuation of their one percent sales and use tax for education.

UPDATE: Jones County voters approved the continuation of the ESPLOST Tuesday by a vote of 701-97 (88% said yes), according to the county’s website.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jones County held a special election Tuesday for the continuation of the county’s one percent sales and use tax for education.

If approved, the school district says funds generated by the ESPLOST will be used to renovate Dames Ferry Elementary School, add greenhouses to Clifton Ridge and Gray Station Middle Schools and add additional classroom and lab space for Jones County High School.

The ESPLOST would also raise money for acquiring a new library as well as a JROTC facility and air rifle range and will help provide equipment for athletic and music departments.