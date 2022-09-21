UPDATE: Driver, Bibb deputy exchange gunfire during traffic stop

One person is in custody after a driver and Bibb County deputy exchanged gunfire during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

UPDATE (7:39 p.m.) – One person is in custody after a driver and Bibb County deputy exchanged gunfire during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive. The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and fired shots at the deputy.

The deputy returned gunfire, but no one was injured by gunfire.

“The driver was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for injuries he obtained while resisting arrest,” the release stated.

The incident has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY (7:32 p.m.)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) – A portion of Emery Highway near Piedmont Macon hospital is closed to traffic.

Around 7 p.m., crime scene tape could be seen stretched across Emery Highway, and Bibb County deputies were on the scene.

We have reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.