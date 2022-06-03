UPDATE: Deputies make fourth arrest in connection to 2021 homicide on Napier Avenue

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office made a fourth arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield in 2021.

James Hotdric Tolliver (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 28-year-old James Hotdric Tolliver was taken into custody without incident.

he’s being held in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond. He’s charged with conspiracy to commit a felony (murder).

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/4/22):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office along with the US Marshals, made a third arrest in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield.

It happened on October 12, at the Neighborhood Gas Station on Napier Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office says during the investigation, 30-year-old Ishaaq Taylor was identified in connection to the Homicide. He was taken in to custody without incident on Friday.

After being interviewed by investigators, Taylor was taken to the Bibb County Jail for one count of Murder and two counts of Probation Violation. He does not have a bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.