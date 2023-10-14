UPDATE: Deputies identify 26-year-old man who died after being struck on I-475

A 26-year-old man died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on I-475 South just before the Eisenhower Parkway off ramp.

UPDATE (11:58 p.m.) – Deputies identified the 26-year-old man as Devonte Levon Kyles. His family has been notified.

ORIGINAL STORY (11:53 p.m.):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 26-year-old man died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on I-475 South just before the Eisenhower Parkway off ramp.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says it happened just after 10 p.m.

Deputies say a 26-year-old man was driving a Nissan Kicks on I-475 South when he lost control and struck the center median. He then tried to cross several lanes of traffic on foot, and that’s when he was struck by a Subaru Outback driven by a 36-year-old Bonaire man.

The 26-year-old, whose identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else has been injured.

The sheriff’s office says the traffic collision is still under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have additional information.