UPDATE: Body of woman found on Elm Street identified

The woman found dead in a creek near the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street on Monday has been identified as 47-year-old Norma Christine Cannon of Macon.

UPDATE (9/8) : The woman found dead in a creek near the intersection of Fifth Street and Elm Street on Monday has been identified as 47-year-old Norma Christine Cannon of Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office says there are no signs of foul play at this time.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the next of kin has been notified.

Coroner Jones also said her body was sent to the G.B.I. Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Those results are pending.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A body was found in Macon Monday morning around 8:46 a.m.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC that an unidentified homeless woman was found dead in a creek by the intersection of 5th Street and Elm Street.

Jones says a witness saw the woman in the woods Sunday, and thought she was laying there to cool off. When the witness saw the woman again Monday, he called authorities.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to call the BCSO at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.