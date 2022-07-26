UPDATE: Arrests made in shootings of 2 Bleckley County toddlers

Three people are now in custody following a shooting last week that left a 2-year-old dead and a 4-year-old injured.

Lemmon, Finley and Pasby (Bleckley County Sheriff's Office)

IMG_0034 (1)

A Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office news release says 23-year-old Dahmon Jacquez Lemmon of Cochran, 29-year-old Jaquiese Stephen Finley of Cochran and 20-year-old Kamau Zyon Pasby of Cochran were all arrested.

Lemmon is charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Finley is charged with party to the crime of murder and party to the crime of aggravated assault.

Pasby is charged with party to the crime of murder and party to the crime of aggravated assault.

“More charges will also be forthcoming,” the release stated.

The investigation continues.

“This investigation took a tremendous amount of dedication from all agencies, and I greatly appreciate everyone who assisted the sheriff’s office in this case,” Sheriff Kris Coody said.

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting early Monday morning at Deer Run Apartments on Lucas Road in Cochran.

Deputies say they found two brothers with gunshot wounds inside the home. 2-year-old Yasir Satterwhite died from his injuries. 4-year-old Tamir was also shot and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon to undergo surgery. He’s in stable condition after the surgery.

Major Daniel Cates with the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office says the shots were not fired inside the home and the children were not the intended target.

“We have not ruled out other occupants of the home,” he said. “We’re exploring all options and avenues at this time. I’ve been here for 21 years, and I’ve never experienced anything like this first-hand in Bleckley County.”

The Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are handling the investigation. They’re working to find a suspect and to bring peace back to Cochran residents.

“This is priority number one,” Maj. Cates said. “We will work and work and work until someone is brought to justice for this heinous crime.”

In a news conference held Monday afternoon, the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office announced a $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any tips, call the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 934-4545.