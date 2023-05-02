UPDATE: Arrest made in Saturday shooting that left man dead

A 20-year-old man is now charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Lemuel Wilson.

Photo: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (5/1 – 8 p.m.): A 20-year-old man is now charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Lemuel Wilson.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says investigators linked Isaiah Joshua Bailey to Wilson’s death and detained and questioned him on Monday after Bailey agreed to meet with investigators.

Bailey was taken into custody and transported to the Bibb County Jail. He’s being held without bond.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says it happened in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue just after 7 a.m. Deputies responded regarding a person shot and found 43-year-old Lemuel Wilson of Macon unresponsive in the home.

Reports say Wilson and a female were in the home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the residence.

Wilson was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was injured.