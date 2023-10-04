UPDATE: Arrest made in Hawkinsville Road shooting that left man dead

A man is now in custody in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Joseph Cam Joyner (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE (1:45 p.m.) – A man is now in custody in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting that left a man dead.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says that just before a noon, a person of interest, identified as 23-year-old Joseph Cam Joyner of Macon, was transported from Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Headquarters to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Joyner is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 22-year-old Devin Dewayne Fincher.

Joyner is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have additional information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 22-year-old Macon man is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning at the Sunoco on Hawkinsville road.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. Deputies responded to the scene regarding a person shot and found a man, identified as Devin Fincher, unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

Fincher was pronounced dead on scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.