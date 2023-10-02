UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with death of Robert Evans

UPDATE (10/2): Terrial Deshon Dean Jr. was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforecement Center on October 1.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Dean was taken into custody around 5:45 p.m.

He was wanted for murder in connection with the death of 30-year-old Robert Evans on August 20.

He was located and apprehended in Jones County by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office before being taken to Bibb County by Bibb County deputies.

He’s charged with murder and is being held without bond.

UPDATE (8/23): Bibb County investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Terrial Dean of Macon.



Deputies say he’s wanted in connection with the death investigation of 30-year-old Robert Evans.

Investigators have issued warrants for Dean’s arrest.

He’s 5’1″ and weighs 180 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are also looking for a second person of interest. He can be seen standing on the left, next to Dean, on the night of the incident in the photo below.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have information.

ORIGINAL STORY (8/21):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One man is dead following a shooting in downtown Macon, Sunday. Deputies responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd and Poplar Street. That’s where they found 30-year-old Robert Evans shot. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital by ambulance and later died.

Investigators learned that Evans was involved in a fight and shots were fired. A second male walking down the sidewalk during this incident was also hit by gunfire. He was transported to the hospital by personal vehicle for treatment for a non-life- threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He is listed to be in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.