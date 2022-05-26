UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to death of 30-year-old Keonta Rouse

A Macon man is now in custody in connection to the death of 30-year-old Keonta Rouse.

Brian Christopher Horton Jr. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE (5/26) – A Macon man is now in custody in connection to the death of 30-year-old Keonta Rouse.

27-year-old Brian Christopher Horton Jr. of Macon was arrested Thursday afternoon at an apartment located at 2050 Merriwood Drive, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, which says the arrest followed a Crimestoppers tip.

Horton was taken in for questioning before being taken to the Bibb County Jail. He’s charged with murder and also has warrants from other cases.

He’s being held without bond.

UPDATE: The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the shooting as 30-year-old Keonta Rouse of Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones tells 41NBC that there was a homicide at Riverpark Apartments off of 720 Tidewater Circle. He says that the victim was a male, and that he was shot multiple times. Jones said that the victim was pronounced deceased around 1:55 p.m.

Coroner Jones is on the scene, stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.