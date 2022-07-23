UPDATE: 4 arrested in connection with July 14 shooting in Washington County

Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (7/22): Four people are now in custody in connection with a July 14 shooting in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and investigators arrested and charged 20-year-old Marquis Knight of Sandersville, 22-year-old Jabari Thomas of Sandersville, 18-year-old Andreya Harris of Tennille and 53-year-old Alecia May Taylor of Tennille.

Knight is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Thomas is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Harris is charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm from the roadway.

Taylor is charged with three counts of making false statements.

Additional charges are forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Eric Burgamy at (478) 552-0911.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager.

18-year-old Andreya Harris is wanted in connection to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened on Ivey Drive in the Parson Crossing Community on July 14.

Two homes and several vehicles were damaged by gun fire during the incident.

Investigators recovered approximately 21 shell casings from the scene.

If you have any information or know where Harris is, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 552-0911.