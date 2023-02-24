UPDATE: 3 wanted on animal neglect charges in Monroe County now in custody

Monroe County deputies were looking for three people they say are responsible for leaving more than 50 animals malnourished and five dogs dead.

UPDATE (2/24 5 p.m.) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says all three suspects turned themselves in.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a home on Smith Road on Saturday and found dogs tied to treets without shelter and living in wire crate kennels and a van covered in feces and urine.

Deputies also found a dead cat, bearded dragon and gecko on the property.

Monroe County Animal Control removed the animals from the property.

No one was home, but warrants were obtained for 33-year-old Nicole Woodard and 56-year-old Lisa Stanzek of Forsyth, as well as 38-year-old Tony Adside of Macon.

Call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 994-7010 if you know where they are.

