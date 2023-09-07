UPDATE: 2nd arrest made in connection with deadly shooting on Montpelier Avenue

An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Eric Payton Thomas Jr.

Darrell WIlson III (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE (9/7): An 18-year-old is arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Eric Payton Thomas Jr.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Lester Wilson III was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant for murder and several other outstanding warrants in Bibb County, including possession of a firearm by a person 18 and under and multiple counts of theft by receiving stolen property.

Wilson is being held without bond.

UPDATE (6/21): A 17-year-old is arrested in connection with the death of 21-year-old Eric Payton Thomas Jr.

Marcello Morvon Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday on warrants for murder. He’s being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/16):

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that happened on Montpelier Avenue on Friday.

According to investigators, the incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center just before 8 p.m.

Deputies say 21-year-old Eric Payton Thomas Jr. was found shot to death inside his vehicle in the parking lot of 2241 Montpelier Ave.

He was pronounced at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

The sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation, and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.