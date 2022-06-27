UPDATE: 17-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Warner Robins

One person is dead after being shot Sunday night.

UPDATE (6/27): A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Sunday night.

Police say the victim died at the hospital Monday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/26):

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Sunday night.

It happened in the 400 block of Thomas Boulevard, according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which said officers found a male victim lying along the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

EMS took the victim to Houston Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

The release said detectives are still “very early” in their investigation.

Contact Detective Trent VanLannen at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

