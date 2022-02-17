UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in connection to 2 shooting deaths Sunday

A teen was arrested in connection to the murders of 30-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford on February 13.

UPDATE (2/16) – A teen was arrested in connection to the murders of 30-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford on February 13.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a tip called into Macon Regional Crimestoppers led the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and deputies to a 16-year-old male. The suspect was located in the 1300 block of Sanford Drive. He was taken into custody around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16.

The teen was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center. He’s charged with two counts of murder, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and four counts of aggravated assault. He’s being held without bond.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

ORIGINAL STORY (2/14)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 584 Emery Highway, which is the Quick Serve Gas Station.

It was reported that two males had been shot in a vehicle in the parking lot. When deputies arrived, they found 32-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford, both of Macon, unresponsive. Sanford and Smith were transported to the Navicent Health, where they were later pronounced deceased by staff. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. No one else was injured .

The suspect is described as a medium build male wearing dark color clothes with a mask and hood over his face. He was last seen running down Womack Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.