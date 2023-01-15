University of Georgia celebrates back-to-back national titles with event at Sanford Stadium

The University of Georgia celebrated a historic achievement on Saturday as more than 100,000 fans gathered in Athens to honor the school's back-to-back college football national championships.

Fans from across Georgia and neighboring states traveled to the university to commemorate the Bulldogs’ first-ever consecutive national titles in the school’s history.

Following the Dawgs’ 2022 title win, fans say they’re starting to make the parade an annual tradition.

“We came last year for the Dawg walk when they won, and then we said, ‘Well we already made it a tradition, so we’re going back again,” Curtis Walker of Macon said.

Head Coach Kirby Smart credited the team’s success to the character and hard work of his players.

“Winning takes talent,” he said. “But to repeat, it takes character, and these men have character.”

As the Bulldogs prepare for next season, Smart looks forward to the team’s future and the possibility of a third straight title.

“We can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this team,” he said. “This team will have to be hungry, because a lot of this team is coming back, and we want great things coming out of this team.”