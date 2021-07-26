United Way of Central Georgia now managing Brookdale Warming Center

Along with new management, $4 million in American Rescue Plan money will go to the center.

United way of central Georgia taking over operations at the Brookdale Warming center United way of Central Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Brookdale Warming Center is now under new management after the Macon-Bibb Commission requested United Way of Central Georgia step in.

Along with new management, $4 million in American Rescue Plan money will go to the center.

United Way says it plans to use the funds to provide more resources for the shelter and help more people who need housing.

“Our job is just to bring some added lift to the work that is already being done there,” United Way of Central Georgia CEO and President George McCanless said.

The organization will help with funding and bringing in additional volunteers where needed.

According to United Way, more than 600 people have come through the doors of the center since January. United Way says it just wants to provide extra support and help as much as possible.