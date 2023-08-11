United Steelworker members ratify contract with Kumho Tire

The contract covers 325 employees and provides yearly wage improvements and other pay increases.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Hundreds of jobs will remain at Kumho Tire in Macon.

The United Steelworkers announce members voted recently to ratify a four-year first contract, covering about 325 employees.

“The membership at Kumho Tire fought for years to win the rights and benefits of a fair union contract,” USW International President Tom Conway said.

According to the USW, the contract provides yearly wage improvements and other pay increases, additional paid time off, a joint health and safety committee and other workplace protections, while maintaining health care and other benefits.

“The power of solidarity won a fair contract, and we proved that our voices are strongest when we stand together for the benefit of everyone,” USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo said. “With the ratified agreement in place, our jobs will be more secure, prosperous and safer than before.”

Employees at Kumho became the first tire workers to unionize in more than 40 years when they voted to join the USW in 2019.

