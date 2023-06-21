Unincorporated Monroe County residents to vote on Sunday sales

Residents will be able to vote for package sales of distilled spirits in unincorporated Monroe County as well as Sunday package sales.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County Commissioners voted 4-0 on Tuesday to hold a referendum election on May 21, 2024.

Residents will be able to vote for package sales of distilled spirits in unincorporated Monroe County and Sunday package sales in unincorporated Monroe County.

If the measures pass, commissioners will later adopt an ordinance related to package sales.

According to commissioners, they initially planned to hold the referendum on November 7, but there are no countywide elections scheduled for 2023, so they opted to push the package sales referendum until the General Primary Election on May 21, 2024.

Early voting for the General Primary will take place from April 29, 2024 to May 17, 2024.