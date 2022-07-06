UK’s Johnson battles to stay in job after top ministers quit

LONDON (AP) — A defiant British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to remain in office Wednesday, shrugging off calls for his resignation after two top ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-tarred leadership.

Members of the opposition Labour Party showered Johnson with shouts of “Go! Go!’’ during the weekly ritual of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Critics argued the leader’s days were numbered following his poor handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official.

But more damningly, members of Johnson’s own Conservative Party also challenged their leader. One asked whether there was anything that might prompt him to resign. Johnson replied he would keep going.