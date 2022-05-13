Ukrainian circus comes to town, and stays in Italy, amid war

PISTOIA, Italy (AP) — A Ukrainian circus troupe is performing a never-ending “Alice in Wonderland” tour of Italy.

They are caught in the real-world rabbit hole of having to create joyful performances on stage while their families at home are living through war.

The tour of the Theater Circus Elysium of Kyiv was originally scheduled to end in mid-March. But it has now been extended at least through June as the performers seek to keep working to send money to relatives back home.

On a recent weekend, the Ukrainian circus came to Pistoia, in Tuscany. But behind their colorful costumes, cheerful smiles and fantastical story line of Alice’s adventures in Wonderland, troupe members are struggling with guilt of family members left behind.