Ukraine Facebook support groups grow amid conflict

In 2014, a Facebook group was started to help fight the misinformation about Ukraine after Russia annexed Crimea.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Georgia resident originally from Ukraine is using social media to raise awareness, and help encourage support and prayers from people around the world.

Olga Westfall moved to the U.S. 23 years ago, but she still has connections to her home country. In 2014, she created a Facebook account to start a group that would help fight the misinformation about Ukraine after Russia annexed Crimea. She was also asked to be an administrator on several other Facebook groups that support Ukraine. Westfall says the groups have grown a lot since the war.

“We had people from all over the world send in the requests. Of course we have to be careful who we let in, what the intentions of those people have. So we have to verify every single request. There were so many it was just overwhelming,” she said.

The groups you can join to help Ukraine include a prayer group and a support group. There is also a Ukrainian Community of Atlanta group you can join as well.