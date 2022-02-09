UGA leaders gather to talk about Macon’s Economic Outlook

The Outlook of Macon included several sectors like jobs, educations, and housing that were all impacted by the pandemic.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Leaders from the University of Georgia gathered Tuesday, to talk about Georgia’s Economic Outlook. They say Macon is on its way to make a full recovery from the pandemic recession by next year.

Although we’ve all felt the impact from the pandemic, if you live in Macon, you might see changes at a slower pace.

Alexandria Hill is the Senior Research Analyst with the Terry College of Business at UGA. Hill says the job sector was the first thing impacted.

“Industries in Macon are going to benefit from that, as long as it’s residents and it’s current companies are poised to kind of take advantage of that shuffle,” said Hill.

Jobs was the first topic of the conversation.

“We expect that transportation and warehousing, though it’s not one of the major three industries in Macon. It’s going to be growing a little faster than a lot of the other sectors,” said Hill.

Hill also says careers in health and government are the jobs to attain, but you will soon see the transition of warehouse jobs in higher popularity. In order to fill the growth of jobs though, the focus on education is also important.

Yvonne Williams, President and CEO of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, says it will be their focus moving forward.

“We have a fabulous technical school system, we have all the elements to help grow our population and grow our educational fabric.”

Williams says education is their main focus to attract students to the workforce.

Housing is also a key sector that continues to see growth. Williams says she adds the cost of living is what attracts people to the city.

“Just look at downtown and all the wonderful culture, arts and the music fabric coming back. This will be attractive to the metropolitan areas,” said Williams.

Although Macon is recovering much slower than most cities in Georgia, the result will be adding jobs. By the end of 2022, Macon will see an increase of about 1,500 jobs.