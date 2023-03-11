UGA defensive back Javon Bullard returns home to Baldwin County for ‘Javon Bullard Day’

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County School District celebrated “Javon Bullard Day” on Friday to honor one of their own, the UGA defensive back and two-time national champion.

Bullard, a Baldwin High School alum, visited each school in the district, starting with Midway Hills Primary and ending with his alma mater. At Georgia College Early College, students welcomed Bullard by lining the halls, waving hand-made posters and dressing in their UGA spirit attire.

Bullard spent the day signing autographs and posing for pictures with students and school faculty.

“Keep going,” he told students when asked to offer advice. “Keep going man. Dreams do come true. I’m a living testimony of that, and just keep striving for greatness. As long as you have a great support system behind you and you keep believing in God, anything is possible.”

The celebration of "Javon Bullard Day" will continue on Saturday with a parade in downtown Milledgeville.