U.S. women held scoreless by Australia in group stage finale

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd was lamenting her missed chances in the U.S. women’s 6-1 win over New Zealand in the group stage of the soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was typical of the perfectionist that she is.

The Americans had four first-half goals disallowed for offside but rebounded from their tournament-opening loss to Sweden heading into the final group game against Australia on Tuesday.

Lloyd says “I’ve got to do better” staying onside.