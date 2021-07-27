U.S. women held scoreless by Australia in group stage finale
The United States Women’s National Team registered a scoreless draw against Australia in the last of three Olympic group stage games. The result was enough to advance to the knockout rounds.
Lloyd navigates her 4th Olympics for the US women’s team
SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd was lamenting her missed chances in the U.S. women’s 6-1 win over New Zealand in the group stage of the soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.
It was typical of the perfectionist that she is.
The Americans had four first-half goals disallowed for offside but rebounded from their tournament-opening loss to Sweden heading into the final group game against Australia on Tuesday.
Lloyd says “I’ve got to do better” staying onside.