U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan coming soon

U.S. officials say they are days away from completing their troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, but military leaders express concern about the Taliban's resurgence.

(CNN)- The U.S. could complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within days, according to multiple U.S. officials.

A formal conclusion this week to the U.S. military withdrawal would mark an astonishingly quick end to a process that President Joe Biden initiated in April when he ordered the military to leave by September 11, 2021.

As many as 1,000 U.S. troops could remain in the country after the formal withdrawal to assist in securing the U.S. embassy in Kabul and the city’s airport.

The withdrawal has been brought forward two months as more than 900 C-17 planeloads of equipment and troops have already returned home.

U.S. Commander General Austin Scott Miller overseeing the withdrawal has warned of an impending civil war in Afghanistan after U.S. troops leave saying, “this should be a concern for the world.”

It comes as the security situation in the country rapidly deteriorates with the Taliban launching offenses across the country, particularly in the north, where they’ve made serious advances in the past few weeks.

So far, the Taliban has seized more than 100 of the 370 districts, propaganda videos have shown Afghan forces surrendering and handing over U.S. funded weapons, ammunition Humvees and armored personnel carriers.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a statement a short time ago calling on the Taliban to end the violence and reaffirmed its commitment to Afghanistan.

It said the partnership between the two countries was not ending.

President Biden has pledged more than $3 billion for security assistance over the coming year.

Many fear it’s only a matter of time before the Taliban returns to power.