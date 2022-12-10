U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff announces expansion of high-speed internet to rural Georgia

Twiggs County and other rural areas in Middle Georgia will soon have more efficient access to high-speed internet.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff visited Twiggs County on Friday to discuss the expansion of high-speed internet.

Members of the Twiggs County Board of Education say the expansion is long overdue.

“The opportunity to share this need with our senator is greatly important because it will change the lives of our students and our community,” Twiggs County School District Superintendent Dr. Mack H. Bullard said.

The expansion comes after Senator Ossoff helped secure more than $200 million through the American Rescue Plan to expand high-quality internet access to families, small businesses, farms, and schools throughout Georgia.

Ossoff says it’s crucial for everyone to have access to high speed internet, especially those in rural areas.

“We want to make sure every community in Georgia and everyone within that community in Georgia benefits from high speed internet access,” he said.

While installing the fiber for high-speed internet may take time, Senator Ossoff says this is the first step for those in Twiggs County to have more efficient access.

Senator Ossoff says he plans to help more rural communities gain access to high-speed internet.