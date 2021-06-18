U.S. Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden

After giving a speech at the White House, President Biden answered a question about the U.S. Catholic Bishops voting to move forward with an attempt to rebuke the president and other politicians who support abortion rights.

(AP/NBC NEWS)- U.S. Catholic bishops have overwhelmingly approved the drafting of a “teaching document” that many of them hope will rebuke Catholic politicians, including President Joe Biden, for receiving Communion despite their support for abortion rights.

The 168-55 vote was announced near the end of a three-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that was held virtually.

The bishops had cast their votes the previous day.

Supporters say a strong rebuke of Biden is needed because of his recent actions protecting and expanding abortion access.

Opponents warn that such action would portray the bishops as a partisan force during a time of bitter political divisions.

President Biden reacted to news of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops moving forward with an attempt to rebuke him and other politicians because of their support of abortion rights. When asked if he was concerned about it, this is what the president had to say: “That’s a private matter and I don’t think it’s going to happen”.