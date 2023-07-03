Typical summer conditions to begin the week of the Fourth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A summer pattern with near average temperatures is likely throughout the first week of July.

Today

Partly cloudy skies will be with Middle Georgia most of the day before storms fire up late in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid 90s with heat indexes reaching between 100 and 105 around the region this afternoon. While severe storms are not expected overall, the SPC has issued a Level 1 “Marginal” threat for severe weather for the northern 3/4 of the region. Primary risks are a few strong wind gusts and some small hail, however storms may also have frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and locally heavy rainfall. This could lead to flash flooding in a few low lying areas that have already seen their fair share of rain in recent days.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around tonight with storm activity remaining possible past midnight. A few small showers could linger into the early parts of Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 70s with calm winds out of the southwest.

Independence Day

Tuesday will be hot and muggy just like Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90s. Numerous scattered storms are likely over the back half of the day, presenting less than optimal conditions for Middle Georgians who would like to be outdoors grilling or celebrating the holiday. While not everyone in the region will see rain, at this time it looks as though at least half of the region will see some storms between the lunchtime and evening hours. The good news is that most storms are expected to subside as the sun sets, clearing the way for fireworks shows during the evening.

Overnight a few small showers will remain possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 70s with calm winds out of the southwest.

