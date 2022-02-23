‘Tykes, Tots, and Teens Sale’ returns to Perry

The Tykes, Tots, and Teens Sale is back for its semi-annual spring sale at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

You can find everything from strollers to toys to clothes and books.

According to organizer and owner of the sale, Laura Johns, it helps parents save a lot of money.

“I think according to the USDA, it costs between $700 and $1,300 each year to clothe a child,” she said. “You can do that here for a quarter of the price.”

Allison Ryals and her mother have consigned at the sale for about six years and have worked at the sale for around four years. Ryals says the sale is a lifesaver for her family’s budget.

“Usually I can consign my items and pretty much make back what I spent,” she said. “To me it’s like I’m shopping for free. I make the money back that I spent, and that’s huge.”

Johns started the sale when she was a young mom and couldn’t afford to buy her daughter clothes. While it started as a way to help her family, it’s expanded far beyond that.

“This is helping hundreds and thousands of families save money, and it’s gone beyond families,” she said. “Even school teachers, day cares buy things that they need for their classrooms. “When I sit back and look at it and see what everyone gets in their bargains, it’s amazing.”

More than 700 local consigners are selling items this year.

The sale opens to the public on Thursday and runs through Sunday. Ryals recommends shopping during the week if you can, but if you can’t make it to the sale during the week, you should prepare to wait in line.

“If you have a lot of stuff, sometimes the lines are just longer on those days,” she said. “But it’s definitely worth still coming to get everything at a good price.”

There is an early access sale on Wednesday that starts at 5 p.m. You can buy at ticket for the sale on their website.