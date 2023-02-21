Tykes, Tots, and Teens consignment event returns to Middle Georgia this week, offering low-cost children’s items

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Families in Middle Georgia can expect to find children’s clothes and toys at lower prices as Tykes, Tots, and Teens, the region’s largest consignment event, returns this Wednesday. The event aims to assist families in purchasing children’s items at a fraction of the retail price.

According to the organization behind the event, Tykes, Tots, and Teens, 800 local parents will participate this year.

Project Manager Julia Morrison expressed how the event benefits families.

“Right now, especially right now, people can’t afford to buy new, so this way everybody prices their own items, and it’s generally a quarter to a third of retail,” she said. “We’ve been doing this for 17 years. It’s a great way for parents to recycle the things that their children have outgrown to use that money to buy things that their children will grow into.”

The event will take place at the Georgia National Fairgrounds with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Families interested in participating can find more information about signing up at tykestotsteens.com.