Two women face 53 charges in prescription drug investigation

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two women face a total of 53 charges, accused of illegally obtaining a prescription drug from pharmacies throughout Middle Georgia.

On July 21, the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into illegally obtained Xanax. The investigation revealed Christy Parsons was using stolen information from a doctor, a nurse practitioner and several others to obtain prescription Xanax from 11 different pharmacies, then sell it.

Parson was arrested at her home on July 24, where additional evidence was found. It was revealed Angel Little was also involved. Little was arrested the next day.

Parsons is facing 45 charges, Little is facing 8 charges. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still active and ongoing, and more arrests are expected.