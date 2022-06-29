Two women arrested at hotel in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two women were arrested in Monroe County on Monday, after a tip leads deputies to a hotel room.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says investigators received a tip that Amy Chason and Gabrielle Murphy, had active warrants and drug inside a hotel room they were staying in.

Investigators then got a search warrant for the hotel room and found the women.

During the search warrant, it was revealed Chason was wanted out of Richmond County, Georgia for dangerous drugs, and Gabrielle Murphy was wanted out of Warrenville, South Carolina for dangerous drugs. Investigators also found approximately 22 grams of Methamphetamine.

They were taken to jail and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute.