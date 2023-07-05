Two women arrested after car chase with gunfire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two women were arrested after a verbal argument turned into a violent car chase in Bibb County.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office posted about the incident on July 5th, saying S.R.T. Unit deputies arrested the 2 women pictured after they chased another woman in their Dodge Charger while firing gunshots in the direction of the victim. The 2 were arrested for aggravated assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

BCSO says the Houston Avenue incident stemmed from a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation and ended in a car chase.

Photo Credits to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.